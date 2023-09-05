Alex Murdaugh seeks new trial in murders of wife and son, claiming clerk tampered with jury

(CBS NEWS) — Convicted murderer and disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh is seeking a new trial in South Carolina, alleging the court clerk tampered with the jury as his lawyers claim there is “newly discovered evidence” in the case.

Murdaugh, who is still facing charges of financial impropriety related to his family’s law firm and the death of his former housekeeper, was convicted in March of killing his wife, Maggie, and son Paul in 2021.

Attorneys for the 55-year-old alleged in a new court filing that Rebecca Hill, Colleton County’s Clerk of Court, engaged in intentional misconduct — deliberately violating a defendant’s constitutional right to a fair trial before an impartial jury — to secure financial gain for herself.

Hill self-published a book on the case called “Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders” in July.

Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, attorneys for Murdaugh, are requesting an evidentiary hearing that they said in a news conference Tuesday will give them subpoena power so they can request phone records and emails in addition to speaking to witnesses. Ultimately, they are hoping for a new trial.