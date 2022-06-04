All the World’s a Stage: Shakespeare on the Green celebrates 29th year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All the world’s a stage, and Friday, the Cape Fear Shakespeare Company were merely its players.

Actors began trickling into the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater around 6pm Friday. It’s the 29th year of the treasured summer tradition, and all free to the public.

“Yeah, so in 1992, a group of artist came together and said you know what, we need free Shakespeare,” said actor, Amber Heck. “We need Shakespeare that is accessible to everyone.”

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday throughout the month of June, actors perform in full Shakespearean garb by the lake, battling bugs and heat.

“I think some people like to call it the Shakespeare diet, because you sweat bullets and you drink so much water,” she said.

Performing without microphones, the actors have to be able to project to the very back of the audience, performing rain or shine.

“We have a few wonderful people who come out even in the rain. If there is someone in the audience we perform.”

Why?

“Because it matters,” Heck continued.

She said the Cape Fear Shakespeare festival is unique way to escape, learn, and fall in love with theater.

“Because they want to see a story, they want to see something magical. They want to step away and want to experience theater in a way that no other place in town can perform.”