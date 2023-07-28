Althea Gibson Tennis Complex construction underway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Crews are hard at work on the reconstruction of courts 1-8 at the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex in Wilmington.

The original eight tennis courts were built in the early 1980’s,and are heavily used by the community. After several resurfacing projects, the courts needed to be rebuilt to better serve the community.

In addition to new courts, there will also be new fencing, nets, and additional sidewalk connections and seating.

The city says that the project should wrap up at the end of the year.

Courts 9-23 and center court will remain open during the project.