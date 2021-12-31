Amber Alert cancelled for 14-year-old girl in central North Carolina

(Photo: MGN)

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled.

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen, Katelynn Joe Sharpe.

Sharpe is approximately 5’3″ and weighs 260 lbs. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white Vans tennis shoes.

She could be heading towards High Point in a silver Ford Taurus.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Davidson County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 242-2105, or call 911 or *HP.