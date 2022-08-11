AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Cary

The little girl was wearing purple pajamas with a unicorn on the front. She is approximately 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds.

Amber Alert (Photo: MGN Online)

CARY, NC (WTVD) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Cary Police said Wednesday that Amani Jada Bruce was last seen with her biological mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston, 36, in the 100 block of Rosedown Drive.

The little girl was wearing purple pajamas with a unicorn on the front. She is approximately 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds.

Police said they believe Walston left in a stolen Ford Escape with UNC REX hospital markings on both sides.

A stolen vehicle was later found in Sanford. Sanford Police contacted Cary PD to alert them that a vehicle connected to a missing persons case had been found there.

An AMBER Alert stated the two were last seen traveling toward downtown Sanford from 215 Bracken Street in Sanford in a silver 2011 Lexus RX350,

That’s the vehicle that was recovered in Sanford. It’s not clear whether Walston may have changed vehicles. A Town of Cary spokesperson said the stolen UNC REX vehicle had been found.

Walston is described as about five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds with tattoos on her chest and both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call Cary Police Department immediately at (919) 469-4012 or call 911 or star HP.

This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available.

For more information, click here.