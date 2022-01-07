Amber Alert issued for missing 6 year old Jacksonville boy

Credit: Jacksonville Police Department

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A statewide amber alert has been issued early Friday morning for a child missing out of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for Amari Gabriel Christiansen, a 6-year-old Black male. He is 4′ 0″ and weighs 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with the words “game on”, blue sweatpants with sharks, a navy blue jacket, and black sneakers. He also was in possession of a power ranger backpack and a lunchbox with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

This is believed to be an abduction.

If you have any information, please call the Jacksonville Police Department immediately at (910) 938-7585, or call 911 or *HP