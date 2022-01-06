AMBER Alert issued for missing child

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a child missing from Lee County after her mother was found dead in the home Wednesday.

The Sanford Police Department is searching for Riley Harper Bockes, 3, who is about 2’8″ inches tall and weighing 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Allegedly, there is 1 abductor: Brent James Bockes, 50, is described as 6 feet tall weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and police say he has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach, and a tattoo on the upper right arm.

Police say Bockes was abducted from 3927 Lee Avenue in Sanford.

Police are searching for a Burgundy 2013 Toyota Avalon with NC license tag number TJC1491.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.