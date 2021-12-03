Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina teen

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY) — An Amber Alert has been issued as the Winston Salem Police Department search for a missing teen.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old girl, approximately 5-ft tall, weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark jeans and black Nike slides or Crocs.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Winston Salem Police Department immediately at (336) 773-7700, or call 911 or *HP.