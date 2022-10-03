American Legion Post 68 hosting unserviceable US flag collection event

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The John E Jacobs American Legion Post 68 is hosting an unserviceable US flag collection event this Saturday.

You’re asked to bring faded, damaged or tattered American Flags to Founders Park in Leland from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The group says they’ll be in back of the Senior Center, and to look for flags lining the street.

Refreshments will be available at the event and donations are appreciated, the group says.