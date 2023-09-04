American Red Cross, Cape Fear Chapter providing relief following Idalia

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recovery efforts continue down in Florida, where Idalia came ashore as a hurricane.

James Jarvis with the Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross arrived in the Big Bend area of Florida last Monday to prepare for the arrival of the storm, so that he, and others, could hit the ground running to help those impacted.

Over the last several days, Jarvis says they have provided thousands of meals, along with shelter for those who are without power, or have lost their homes.

Jarvis is one of 640 Red Cross representatives on the ground in the sunshine state.

“What we’re seeing are trees on homes, we’re seeing a lot of straight-line wind damage, that caused devastation especially in Florida and in the southern part of Georgia. Then we’re seeing flooding. A lot of flooding in areas, people are isolated, really power outages is the big hazard we’re seeing,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says he anticipates being in Florida for at least three more weeks before returning to Wilmington.

If you would like to help those impacted by Idalia, click here.