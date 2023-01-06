Ammonia release at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel causes evacuation, four hospitalizations

Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel

TAR HEEL, NC (WWAY) — Operations at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel have been suspended for the day after an ammonia release at the facility.

It happened around 1 a.m., according to a company spokesman.

The ammonia release happened in a refrigerated section of the facility. Smithfield say the entire facility was immediately evacuated and employees sent home.

Four employees were sent to the hospital for observation after experiencing nausea and have since been released.

Smithfield says operations will resume after they have confirmed the cause of the release and resolved the issue.