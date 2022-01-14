Animal officials urge vaccination after uptick in distemper in wildlife

File Raccoon (Photo: Pixabay) ?????????????????????????????????????????

An eastern North Carolina county’s animal services is reminding pet owners of the importance of vaccinations after an increase in a highly contagious virus in wildlife in the area.

Craven County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Protective Services said they have recently seen an increase in distemper in wildlife populations, particularly fox & raccoons.

Officials said the virus is passed through the feces, urine and secretions of infected animals and dogs & cats can become infected through airborne exposure, through sneezing or coughing.

The virus can also be transmitted by shared food and water bowls.

Click here to read more from WCTI.