Animal officials urge vaccination after uptick in distemper in wildlife
NEW BERN, NC — An eastern North Carolina county’s animal services is reminding pet owners of the importance of vaccinations after an increase in a highly contagious virus in wildlife in the area.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Protective Services said they have recently seen an increase in distemper in wildlife populations, particularly fox & raccoons.
Officials said the virus is passed through the feces, urine and secretions of infected animals and dogs & cats can become infected through airborne exposure, through sneezing or coughing.
The virus can also be transmitted by shared food and water bowls.