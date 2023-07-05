Animal shelters weighing options to reduce overcrowding

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wake County Animal Center is waiving all adoption fees to help reduce their overcrowded shelter.

We reached out to animal shelters in surrounding counties to see if they’re facing the same issue and are considering waiving or reducing adoption fees.

When it comes to overcrowding, Pender Shelter Manager, Jewell Horton, said they are weighing their options on how to address it.

“I do feel like this year especially, the economic crisis has had a huge impact on the amount of animals coming through our doors. Time and time again we see people coming in here that say, ya know, I just can’t keep ‘fluffy’ anymore because I can’t afford a bag of food,” Horton said.

Pender County is utilizing what it calls a Sponsorship Program which will give those who can’t give a pet a home a chance to help animals.

Horton said there’s something all pet owners can do to help solve the problem.

“Spay and neuter your pets. You know, you can’t drive that home enough. Talk to your shelters about what options are out there – about TNR programs, low-cost options. We’re working on a voucher program again to try and help our community,” Horton said.

You can go to Pender County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page to sponsor the pet of your choice.

New Hanover is offering special adoption events over the next few months.

Bladen and Columbus counties both considering programs that would waive fees in an effort to reduce the number of animals in shelters. But nothing is confirmed at this time.