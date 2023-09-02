Annual 9/11 memorial ceremony to be held at Brunswick Community College

Firefighters surrounding 9/11 memorial outside Wilmington Fire Dept. Station 2 in 2019. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The FDNY- Carolinas Retirees Association has released its schedule for the commemoration of 9/11 this year. The FDNY-CRA is an organization of retired FDNY firefighters who now reside in both North and South Carolina.

First at 9 a.m. the FDNY-CRA will attend and participate in a 9/11 Memorial Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach.

Then at 10:45 a.m., a motorcade consisting of motorcycles, private vehicles, and fire apparatus will depart from Rt 904 & Old Georgetown Rd. en route to Brunswick Community College. All are welcome to participate.

At 11 a.m. the FDNY-CRA Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held at Brunswick Community College Victory Garden. The ceremony will be steeped in Fire Department tradition, including the raising of a flag that flew over Ground Zero during Rescue and Recovery operations, the placing of a wreath by the 9/11 monument and playing of Taps. Bagpiper Kevin Mullholand will also lend to the patriotic theme of the ceremony.

At 7 p.m. The FDNY-CRA will participate in the annual evening ceremonies, hosted by the Lion’s Club, on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

The public is cordially invited to attend all of these events.