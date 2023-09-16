Annual American Craft Walk covers Front Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– On Saturday, local artists covered Front Street in Downtown Wilmington, welcoming the public to check out their work.

Covering six blocks on Front Street, and one block on Orange Street, the Annual American Craft Walk offered anything from mosaics and watercolors, to ceramics and wood art.

Each year, the number of participants continue to grow. So, anyone who was looking to add a new piece of art to add to their collection, was in luck.

Organizers say those who attended not only supported local artists and small businesses, but also be contributed to the preservation of traditional crafts in a world dominated by mass-produced goods.

This event celebrates the beauty of handmade items and the stories behind them.