Annual Fire in the Pines Festival returns for its 10th year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An annual event was held over the weekend that focuses on the importance of taking care of our forests.

The 2023 Fire in the Pines Festival took place at Halyburton Park in Wilmington for its 10th year on Saturday with fun for the whole family, after it was initially canceled by rain two weeks ago.

Fire in the Pines is an educational festival dedicated to raising positive awareness about controlled burning in the longleaf pine ecosystem.

There were a wide range of activities from crafts, games, educational opportunities, fire equipment, hayrides throughout the park, conservation related tables and displays, live music by Folkstone Stringband, food trucks, jugglers, and raptor shows.

Michelle Ly, Conservation Coordinator with Nature Conservancy in the Wilmington area, says this event is dedicated to showcasing the positive benefits that controlled burning has in our long leaf pine forests.

“We just want to tell people, show people the importance of fire and get them connected to the local plants and animals that live in habitats where fire is a part of their world,” said Ly.

Amongst the activities, the nature conservancy educated people on the importance of forest fires.

The festival wrapped up with a live fire demonstration show.