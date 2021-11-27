Annual holiday kickoff held in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach held its annual holiday kickoff in front of town hall on Friday evening.

Dozens of families attended the holiday kickoff, most appreciating the chance to say hi to Santa Claus and give him their holiday wish list.

The event was held in a drive-through format, similar to last year, due to concerns surrounding the threat of COVID-19. Although some residents miss the traditional format of being able to walk-through the event, many were thankful it was being held, even in its adapted form.

“Just driving up here, just seeing all of the lights and all of the trees and everything, it’s just kind of exciting, and I love it because the kids love it too, but even big kids love it,” said Susie Weiler, attendee.

“And Christmas Music’s on playing and it’s just a fun night and a fun time,” said Debbie Crozier, attendee.

Families were able to see the town’s Christmas tree illuminated and surrounded by holiday decorations.

There was a mailbox for people to drop letters to Santa in and cars were able to drive up and speak to Santa Claus while socially distanced.

“Santa coming into town Flotilla weekend has always been a tradition, you know it’s been for many years here. So we’re excited that we can do something, some alternative, and still have him here for the season,” said Katie Ryan, Wrightsville Beach Recreation program supervisor.

Two event volunteers said the event is a well-loved tradition in the town.

“It’s good to participate in that, and you know just bring the spirit of Christmas. It’s not just about gifts, it’s an experience,” said Tate Woodard, volunteer.

“Yeah, and it’s nice to see everybody being more joyful since the past two years, because we never got to see a lot of people and go out and do this like normal,” said Lila Ciarrocca, volunteer.

Wrightsville Beach hopes to hold the holiday kick-off in it’s traditional walk through format next year.