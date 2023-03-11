Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns in full swing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A sea of green flooded the streets of Downtown Wilmington on Saturday as people gathered for the 22nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

After being canceled last year due to weather, the parade was back in full swing to bring everyone the in for the ‘luck of the Irish.’

More than 60 groups participated in the event, totaling almost 700 people.

St. Patrick himself even made an appearance.

Hundreds of people were in attendance, many saying they enjoyed the parade.

Organizers say they hope the parade filled everyone with a ‘heart of gold’, as well as put them in the holiday spirit for St Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17.