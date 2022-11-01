Annual ‘Taste of Wrightsville Beach’ returns this weekend, benefiting Meals on Wheels

The annual 'Taste of Wrightsville Beach' is being held this Saturday

WRIGHTSVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The 9th annual ‘Taste of Wrightsville Beach’ is returning this Saturday, benefiting Meals on Wheels.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. under a tent in the parking lot of Bluewater Grill in Wrightsville Beach.

The festival will celebrate the island’s diverse and delicious fare on and around the beach with over 35 local cuisine, beer and wine tasting booths.

For tickets, click HERE.

Parking will be available around the venue at no charge.