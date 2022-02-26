Annual Tidewater Camellia Festival & Show showcased hundreds of camellia blooms

Tidewater Camellia Festival & Show February 26, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Tidewater Camellia Club hosted its annual Camellia Festival & Show celebrating the event’s 70th year anniversary on Saturday, where hundreds of camellia blooms were showcased.

The festival and show were hosted at the New Hanover County Arboretum and was free and open to the public. Camellia exhibitors from across the southeastern United States to display their blooms to be judged by American Camellia Society judges.

Organizers say more than 500 hundred blooms were entered in the show, and there was a great turnout of community members who attended the camellia sale.

“We have had a huge success with our sale, in probably about a little bit less than an hour we sold 286 camellias. They present so many different varieties, I mean we had 85 different varieties out here for sale. they all have their special look, variegated, solid colors, red, white, pink, some purple,” said Tom Alexander.

The Tidewater Camellia Club will announce the winners of Best in Bloom in more than a dozen categories in a gallery on the club’s website.