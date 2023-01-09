Annual TreeFest returning to Independence Mall this month

TreeFest is returning to Independence Mall for its 25th year (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An annual tree event is returning to Wilmington later this month.

The 25th annual TreeFest will be held January 20th and January 21st from 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., or while supplies last, at Independence Mall inside the JC Penney corridor.

TreeFest began in 1997 after hurricanes Bertha and Fran decimated tree populations in the area. Since its inception, TreeFest has given away over 100,000 tree seedlings to area residents.

Households may choose up to five free trees or grasses from the available selection at this year’s event (a $5 donation per household is suggested). All trees and grasses are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Our goal of expanding and increasing the tree canopy here in the Cape Fear region remains so important,” said New Hanover County Arboretum and NC Cooperative Extension Director Lloyd Singleton. “Trees offer many benefits to our community, from flood protection and improving water and air quality, to providing shade and oxygen, along with food and nesting sites for birds and wildlife.”

Tree species include longleaf pine, red cedar, river birch, silky dogwood, sugarberry, red hickory, eastern redbud, crabapple, chestnut oak, live oak, wiregrass. Indian grass, little bluestem grass and big bluestem will also be available. Trees are bare root and should be planted as soon as possible.

More than 5,000 individual plants will be available during the give-away, with an equal amount distributed each day.

Experts will be available at TreeFest to help with plant selection and provide information for their care. Before selecting trees, residents are encouraged to consider the size of the site, whether utility lines exist above and below ground, proximity to buildings, and site conditions like soil type, drainage and sun exposure.