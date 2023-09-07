Annual Wilmington Downtown Inc. luncheon focuses on major development projects

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Details about three major development projects were the focus of the annual Wilmington Downtown Inc. luncheon on Thursday.

Panelists discussed the new city hall, the Gateway Project and Project Grace.

Currently, the City of Wilmington is consolidating its departments into the former Thermo Fisher building.

“Gateway” would be built right across from the new city hall, and is in the planning phase.

And Project Grace is awaiting approval from the local government commission.

Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President Natalie English says all three projects will enhance the city’s downtown area.

“The growth here is coming, whether we want it to or not and we have people in our community working in the public and private sector to make it attractive in a way that will continue to bring the talent that we need to fill the jobs we’re creating,” English said.

Once the city has fully moved into the new city hall, 6 former government buildings located downtown will be sold.