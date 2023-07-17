Antenna replacement may temporarily impact some WWAY viewers

WWAY Antenna (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some of our WWAY viewers who use an over-the-air antenna may experience a signal disruption over the next few days.

Hurricane Florence damaged the WWAY over-the-air antenna in 2018.

The new antenna has arrived and work to replace the damaged one will begin this week. During the replacement, we will switch to an auxiliary antenna. If you live in the outlying areas of Columbus and Bladen counties, you may have difficulty watching us over the air.

In the meantime, you can still watch WWAY News here on our WWAY Livestream on our WWAY news app.

The work should take a few days, weather permitting.