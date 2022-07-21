AP-NORC poll: Majority in US want legal abortion nationally

As US poised to restrict abortion, other nations ease access. (Photo: Mark Dixon / CC BY 2.0)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to severely restrict or ban abortion.

The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester.

It also shows that the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public — and with many of the people who live in them.