Application period begins for New Hanover Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the next Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, which is scheduled to begin in February 2022.

The Sheriff’s Citizens Academy is designed to introduce participants to many different aspects of law enforcement to include the day-to-day operations of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A link to the application form is here.

If you are interested in attending and can commit to attend all eleven sessions, fill out the application and deliver to: