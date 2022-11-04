Are Cape Fear River ‘forever chemicals’ making alligators sick?

A recent NCSU study shows impacts of forever chemicals on alligators (Photo: Peter & Michelle S / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Alligators in the Cape Fear River have been found to have higher elevations of PFAS chemicals in their blood and show genetic markers of autoimmune disease, according to a North Carolina State University study.

The findings were published in Frontiers in Toxicology last month following a study that compared blood serum in Cape Fear River alligators to those in a Lake Waccamaw reference population.

The research team was led by associate professor of biology at N.C. State University Scott Belcher.

