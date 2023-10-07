Argument between 2 Wendy’s employees leads to deadly shooting in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE , NC (WSOC)— An argument between two Wendy’s employees Friday afternoon led to a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, police said.
The shooting happened at a strip mall at about 5:30 p.m. on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near West Sugar Creek Road.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had crime scene tape roped off the entrance to the Wendy’s at that location. Police said the employees were inside the fast food restaurant when the fight began.