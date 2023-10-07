Argument between 2 Wendy’s employees leads to deadly shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE , NC (WSOC)— An argument between two Wendy’s employees Friday afternoon led to a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, police said.

The shooting happened at a strip mall at about 5:30 p.m. on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near West Sugar Creek Road.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had crime scene tape roped off the entrance to the Wendy’s at that location. Police said the employees were inside the fast food restaurant when the fight began.

“This evening, about 5:30 (p.m.), there was a disturbance between two employees,” said Maj. Ryan Jackson, CMPD. “The disturbance turned more violent.”

One started shooting at the other once they got outside, police said.

“One individual pulled out a firearm and shot the other individual,” Jackson said.

The victim did not have a gun, police said.

Employees and customers at the strip mall were stunned by the act of violence.

Elizabeth Martinez and Tomas Adame work in a gym there.

“Our members were coming to the gym, and they were a little scared of what happened when they saw all the police officers outside of the Wendy’s, and we didn’t know what was happening,” Martinez said.

“It’s concerning for the community,” said Tomas Adame. “You always want to feel safe everywhere you want to go so yeah, it’s a bit concerning.”

