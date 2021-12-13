Argument between students over backpack at Charlotte school leads to shots fired, police say

Police respond to West Charlotte HS after shots fired outside school on Dec. 13, 2021. (Photo: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — An argument between two students over a backpack led to shots being fired outside of West Charlotte High School Monday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers responded to the school at around 2:14 p.m. They confirmed the shots were not fired inside the school. MEDIC said it also responded to Senior Drive, which is near the school.

According to CMPD, no one was shot during the incident.

Police said no arrests have been made at this point.

