Armed robbery at the Dollar General in Castle Hayne

Suspect wanted for Dollar General armed robbery in Castle Hayne on November 9, 2022 (Photo: NHSO/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who robbed a Dollar General on Wednesday night.

It happened at 2523 Castle Hayne Rd. just before 9:00 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robber entered the Dollar General and approached the counter where one employee was working. The suspect showed a gun and demanded cash.

When the employee handed over the money, the robber took off.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie, mask, and jeans. If you have any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4162 or you can submit a tip on their app.