Armed trafficker receives over 17 years in federal prison for drug distribution from Georgia to NC

Department of Justice (Photo: Scott / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who police say spent 3 years from 2018 to 2021 trafficking drugs from Georgia to eastern North Carolina will spend the next 207 months (17+ years) behind bars.

47-year-old Demetrice “Peanut” Parker from Waycross, Georgia, received his sentence for illegal possession of a gun and his part in a drug trafficking conspiracy that was responsible for the distribution of more than 37 kilograms of methamphetamine and 300 grams of heroin.

The United State Department of Justice says Parker had previously been convicted on federal drug trafficking charges in Georgia.

“This case is part of our ongoing efforts to dismantle the drug trafficking organizations bringing opioids and other illegal drugs into our communities,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “We will continue to investigate and prosecute the responsible individuals to ensure that they are behind bars and off our streets.”

According to court documents, a Fayetteville police officer stopped a car for a traffic violation on March 19, 2019. The officer said Parker was seated in the back seat. During the traffic stop, the officer found a bag in the back seat which contained 200 grams of heroin, more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and 60 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine and a loaded stolen 9mm handgun.

On March 8, 2022, Parker pled guilty to Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing Methamphetamine; Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine and 100 grams or more of heroin; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

The US Department of Justice says this is part of operation “Fighting JellyFish” which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.