Arrest made in April murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 21-year-old man faces charges in a Wilmington murder.

Cameron Allen Gerald has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts.

Delts was shot on April 5 in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Wilmington.

He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition and died the next day.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC.