Arrest made in Columbus attempted murder case

Jaesean Daryan Freeman (Courtesy: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Daesean Daryan Freeman is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into a shooting that happened on Georgia Pacific Rd. on September 4th.

23-year-old Davion Frink and his mother, Delana Shipman, 40, reported they were inside the home when two males entered and began shooting. Both were struck by bullets.

Freeman is accused of firing the shots that struck Frink. At this point, it is unknown whether an additional suspect is being sought or if additional charges will be filed in connection with the shooting of Shipman.

Freeman is being held at the Columbus County Detention Center under no bond.