The latest on a Monday afternoon shooting in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials have provided the latest on a shooting which took place Monday afternoon in Columbus County.

The shooting happened around noon at a home on Georgia Pacific Road near Chadbourn.

Davion Frink, 23, and his mother Delana Shipman, 40, reported they were inside the home when two males entered and began shooting.

Both were struck by bullets in the shooting, with Delana getting hit in the leg.

Davion was transported to Novant NHRMC and Delana was set to Columbus Regional Hospital.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.