Arrest made on NC State Campus after women met man at Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oklahoma man was arrested and charged in a sexual assault that happened on the North Carolina State University campus after a woman met a man at the Dreamville Festival Saturday night in Raleigh, officials said Sunday night.

Authorities reported the incident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday and said it took place on the property of the Cherry Building on the Dix Campus of the university, according to an N.C. State news release.

A female, who is not a student, told authorities she was “sexually assaulted by a male subject she met while attending the Dreamville Music Festival,” the news release said.

