Arrests made after police see man waving gun on Carolina Beach Boardwalk

Carolina Beach Police (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police responded to an incident on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk Monday evening.

A Carolina Beach Police Department spokesman said officers responded at 6:28 p.m. to calls that a man was waving a gun in the air.

When officers arrived on scene, they told the man to drop the gun and he did.

Upon further inspection, police said it was a BB gun disguised to look like a real gun.

A second man was also arrested on scene.

CBPD said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

There’s no word yet on the identities of the two men or the specific charges they face. Police said the men are still being processed.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.