Art gallery in downtown Wilmington hosts show to raise money for Ukrainian children refugees

Gallery Citrine (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —An art gallery in downtown Wilmington has covered its walls in sunflower art, with money from sales being donated to benefit Ukrainian children refugees.

Gallery Citrine has more than 150 pieces depicting sunflowers made by local artists. All of the money made from the sale of the sunflower artworks will go to savethechildren.org. The gallery is hosting the charitable show to provide relief to Ukrainian refugee children in areas of armed conflict.

The gallery’s goal is to raise $10,000 for the charity.

“We’ve just had an overwhelming response. We’ve had a lot of people even purchase through our social media, they’ve seen the postings from out of state, and they will purchase art that way. So it’s not only just local support, we’re getting support from all over the country as well,” said Donna Launey, Gallery Citrine owner.

So far, gallery citrine has raised more than $8,000 for savethechildren.org.