Artist registration now open for 27th annual Art in the Arboretum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Artist registration for the 27th annual Art in the Arboretum fundraising event is now open.

Interested artisans can complete registration online by visiting artinthearboretum.org no later than August 31. New artists will need to submit two photos of their works to be judged before being allowed to participate. Acceptance notifications to all artists will go out on September 6, along with booth registration requests and booth payment instructions.

This year’s Arts in the Arboretum will give a nod to its history, returning to an early October showcase of local artists. The Sip, Savor & Shop launch party and preview sale for members of Friends of the Arboretum will kick things off on Friday, September 30, with the public sale taking place over the October 1-2 weekend from 10 am until 4pm each day.

“The 2022 art show and sale will be something of a hybrid between what patrons have become familiar with and a more festival-type feel,” Planning Committee Chair John Ranalli said, noting that art will be on display in the Education Center Gallery the Greenhouse Gallery and throughout the grounds in tented booths. “The booth approach will benefit both artists and patrons and will allow for more variety to be on display.”

Proceeds from art purchased throughout the event will be divided between the artist, the Friends of the Arboretum nonprofit organization, and the Wilmington Art Association.

For more information about the sale or how to register, call Sophia Gilmore at the Arboretum, 910-798-767 or visit artinthearboretum.org.

The artists prospectus for the 2022 Art Show and Sale can be found here.