As fall begins, Airlie Gardens channels holiday spirit with Enchanted Airlie preparations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Just a few days into fall, one part of New Hanover County is busy preparing for the most wonderful time of year.

Workers have been setting up for the Enchanted Airlie Christmas lights display at Airlie Gardens since August.

Scott Childs, New Hanover County Parks and Recreation superintendent, says staff has been hard at work installing the lights, running cables, and more.

He estimates around a million lights are used in the display.

“We used to have Santa Claus, the snowmen, stuff like that, but really found that it’s better for us to stick with the nature, the botanical,” Childs said. “It’s our mission and it’s what defines Airlie so we’ve really kind of focused more on getting more botanical and wildlife type themes in the garden for the show.”

While staff started setting up the lights in August, they’ve been preparing to some degree since they took the lights down last year.

“I think when guests arrive, they’re a little bit interested in why we’re setting up so early, but it takes months of work,” groundskeeper Mo Steele said. “We’re out here every day putting up lights and setting things up. It really does take so much work.”

Steele has been working in the gardens since July. She says the hard work will surely result in something dazzling.

“It’s my first time setting up. It will also be my first time seeing all the lights and being a part of it so I’m very excited. I think it’s going to be very magical,” Steele said.

Tickets for Enchanted Airlie will go on sale on October 18 for garden members, October 25 for friends and family, and November 1 for the general public.