As tourism season arrives, Ocean Isle Beach reminding visitors of noise ordinance

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials in one Brunswick County beach town say they’re excited to welcome visitors, but remind everyone that there are rules against playing loud music at certain times.

According to Ocean Isle Beach, the town has a noise ordinance in place between the hours of 10:00 pm and 7:30 am.

They say those who violate the ordinance are subject to a fine of $250.

The ordinance says “the playing of any radio, phonograph, boom box, drums, guitars and any other musical instruments or devices through which sound can be amplified, or any other amplified sound whatsoever, in such manner or with such volume, between 10:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m., which is plainly audible off of the premises from which it is emanating” is not permitted.

Ocean Isle Beach officials say anyone who receives a fine must pay it to the town clerk within 72 hours.