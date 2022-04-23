As weather warms, NC Wildlife Resources Commission reminds people to watch out for widely-found Copperhead Snakes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Copperhead — deriving its common name from its coppery brown head — is the most common and widespread venomous snake found in North Carolina, native to all 100 counties, according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Most adult Copperheads measure between 24 to 36 inches long, but the largest on record was 53 inches. They give birth to live young that are usually between 8 to 10 inches and resemble adults except for a bright yellow tail tip.

The head is somewhat triangular, quite distinct from the neck, and tan or copper in color, with a thin, dark line running from the eye to the rear of the jaw.

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission says the overall Copperhead population has been reduced, and some eliminated, by habitat destruction and individual persecution, but the adaptable copperhead remains common in many areas.

Copperheads are found in a wide variety of habitats, but they are most often associated with woodlands. Favorite spots are those providing cover as well as some sun for basking, such as woodland edges, rocky south-facing slopes and ivy thickets. Old sawdust piles, slab piles, trash dumps and dilapidated buildings are good places to find copperheads.

Copperheads account for probably over 90 percent of venomous snakebites in North Carolina. A bite is painful and should be treated as serious, but it is not considered life threatening.

NC Wildlife says many bites occur when a hand or foot is carelessly placed on or very close to one of these wonderfully camouflaged snakes, but a large percentage occur while persons are attempting to capture, kill or handle copperheads.

They say the great majority of bites can be prevented by exercising common sense: copperheads should be left alone.