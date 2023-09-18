Ash man accused of shooting into home, injuring at least one

Jared Lindsey (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man faces several charges following a shooting Sunday night near Sunset Beach.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Jared S. Lindsey, 23, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 8500 block of Ocean Hwy West. According to the warrant, Lindsey ‘did discharge a firearm into a residential home… while it was actually occupied by a woman and many other persons.’

The victims ranged in age between 29 and 66 years old.

The 29-year-old man was injured, but no word on the extent of his injuries.

Lindsey was arrested early Monday and remains in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.