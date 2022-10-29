Ashley High hosts 5K run for former student who lost her life

WLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The community came together for a race to honor the life of a Eugene Ashley High School graduate that lost her life to gun violence in 2020.

The Run for Carly Rae 5K Run & 1 Mile Run/Walk took place at Ashley High School on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people came out to run in Carly Rae Baron’s honor.

Carly Rae was good friends with current Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker Alex Highsmith, and the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation has created a scholarship that would help keep Carly Rae’s memory alive for years to come.

With the blessings of the Baron Family, the scholarship will begin in the 2022-2023 school year.