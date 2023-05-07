Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage community day at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — At the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.

The event featured a display that showcased the history of the surfboard, an origami class, and a hula dance performance.

Bollywood performer, Deepti Sachdeva, said she is honored to share her culture with the public. She said it is a chance to bring people together.

Sachdeva said, “Being in the U.S.A., which is a county of immigrants. I feel very delighted to introduce my culture, so that we can learn each other’s values, help each other in whatever ways we can, and have fun in all locations we get together.”

The aquarium plans to continue hosting these heritage community day events. The next one will celebrate Native American History.