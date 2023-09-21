At least 1 killed in NY when bus carrying high schoolers crashes on way to band camp

A bus crashed Thursday in New York (Photo: WABC / ABC NEWS)

(ABC NEWS) — At least one person died when a bus carrying high school students from Long Island, New York, crashed while heading to band camp in Pennsylvania, state police said.

Thursday’s rollover accident took place in Orange County, which is about 60 miles north of New York City.

The number of people injured was not immediately clear.

“Police and emergency responders on on the scene, as well as district administration,” the school district said in a statement.

We’ll have more details when they become available.