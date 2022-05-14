At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo, New York, supermarket: Police

At least 10 people are dead and another three wounded after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police said.

“Multiple people” were struck by gunfire at a Tops supermarket, the Buffalo Police Department said on social media while urging people to avoid the area.

A suspect is in custody, police said. His condition was not immediately clear.

The 18-year-old male suspect entered the supermarket shortly after 2:30 p.m. and fired a rifle, according to law enforcement officials. He was wearing military fatigues, they said.

One of the victims was a retired Buffalo police officer working security at the store, according to a law enforcement official.

The scene is no longer active and there are no other suspects outstanding, a law enforcement official said.

Part of the investigation includes whether there may have been white supremacist ideology associated with the shooter, sources said.

Early indications are the shooter may have possessed extremist beliefs cultivated online, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Investigators are looking at multiple online postings that may be associated with the shooter that include praise for South Carolina church shooter Dylan Roof and the New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant, according to the sources.

It is unclear whether the suspect will be charged in federal or state court.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Twitter she is “closely monitoring” the shooting, and that her office has offered assistance to local officials.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also tweeted Saturday afternoon that he had been “advised of an active multiple shooting event” at the supermarket.

“A horrible day in the history our community,” Poloncarz said in a statement. “Like too many communities in our nation, we’ve been impacted by the horror or a mass shooting. My thoughts are about the deceased and with their families at this terrible time.”

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, his press secretary said.

“He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland also has been briefed on the shooting, a source said.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” Tops Friendly Markets said in a statement. “Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation.”