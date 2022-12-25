At least 24 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend

Snow (Photo: MGN Online)

BUFFALO, NY (ABC) — At least 24 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend.

The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. Another New Yorker died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Niagara County.

“This will go down in history as the most devastating storm” in Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a Christmas morning news conference.

Read more here.