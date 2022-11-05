At least 5 injured when fans rushed field after Coastal Carolina win over Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina celebrates victory over Appalachian State (WBTW)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — At least five people were injured Thursday night when fans rushed the field after Coastal Carolina beat Appalachian State, according to university spokesperson Jerry Rashid.

Three people were taken to the hospital by EMS and two other people were treated and released at the stadium, Rashid said.

