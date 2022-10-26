At least one dead after fiery SC crash in early-morning fog

At least one person has died after an early morning crash in the fog (Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue)

NICHOLS, SC (WWAY) — At least one person has died following an early morning crash along a foggy stretch of highway, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety.

The Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday.

They say the fiery crash was a two vehicle accident with entrapment involving an 18-wheeler, with both vehicles catching fire.

Lanes of traffic were blocked for a time along N. Nichols Highway and Highway 9 in Nichols, SC.

Foggy conditions were also experienced across the Cape Fear. The Wilmington Police Department reported several less-severe crashes Wednesday morning due to the poor visibility.