Athletes and the city of Wilmington are preparing for the Ironman Triathlon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 70.3 Ironman triathlon is returning to Wilmington on Saturday, October 21st and thousands of athletes from across the country are coming to the Cape Fear for it.

The event is expecting more than 2,600 participants, the most it’s ever had, along with more than 7,000 total visitors to the Cape Fear area.

The course will start in Wrightsville Beach with a 1.2 mile swim, followed by a 56 mile bike ride along MLK Parkway, before turning north into Pender County and then turning back and coming down into Wilmington. The race will then finish with a half marathon along the streets of Wilmington and around Greenfield Lake Park.

The race director, Sami Winter, spoke about how the athletes prepare both physically and mentally.

“So physically, they prepare by reviewing the course, reviewing the athlete guide,” Winter said. “Mentally, that’s where the toughness comes in, right. That’s where they exhibit discipline, motivation, their training buddies, whatever needs to get them out there to get the job done.”

While the athletes prepare, so too does the city of Wilmington, not just in how the triathlon will affect traffic but also in how it will positively impact the local economy.

“It gives us a great opportunity to showcase our community,” Kim Hufham, president and CEO of Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “It’s great in the offseason because this is the time of year where our usual tourists start kind of filtering out a little bit, times get slower so its great for our restaurants, our attractions, and as well as, of course, our hotels while they’re here.”

Hufham said the event is expected to bring a more than $7 million boost to the Cape Fear economy.

While the event is a shot in the arm for the economy, traffic will be greatly affected.

For a list of road closures and how long they will be closed, you can visit this website.