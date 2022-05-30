Athletes remember the fallen with “The Murph” on Memorial Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Though many will spend Memorial Day grilling out and sleeping in, Wilmington Crossfitters honored the fallen in their own way Monday morning.

“It’s gonna be tough. And that’s ok,” said Crossfit gym owner, Jen DePoto. “We’re meant to do tough things, and we can do tough things. And for those who served our country and are no longer here, that’s what it’s about. It’s about honoring those people.”

More than 65 athletes honored the 13 service members who died in Kabul last August, taking part in Operation “Say Their Name” with the Murph. The intense workout requires athletes to run a mile, do 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, and end with another mile.

This Marine Corp veteran, Floyd Robinson’s fifth Murph. To take things to the next level, he wore a 30 pound vest for this year’s workout.

“You wear out fast, you just kind of grind on through, you realize at one point in time you had a harder life than what you’re going through now,” said Robinson. “So you just kind of lean back into that, embrace the suck, go to the pain cave, and then come back on the other side in better shape.”

The group ran the gauntlet for the 9/11 Promise Scholarship, raising money for future generation’s education, while remembering the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

“We know so many that didn’t come back,” Robinson said. “So thinking about them, remembering them, honoring them, you know just trying to keep their memory alive.”